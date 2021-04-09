Many artists and entities in the dance music world have entered the cryptocurrency space, most recently with NFTs, but Jauz is going a step further and launching his own coin, $BTX.

Though he’s not the first to do so, it’s still a significant step.

“The future of music is collaborative, open-source, and DIY,” said Jauz. “Dance music has always been an interactive genre, but establishing our own economy will help bring the community closer together and create new experiences. We’re excited to work with emerging artists and fans to drive music forward.”

In the $BTX Coin ecosystem, artists will be able to collaborate and compete for the opportunity to be featured in Soundtrack by Twitch, a tool made specifically for Twitch creators to feature licensed music within their live streams while also creating a new way for artists to be discovered by audiences and fans at tremendous scale.

Additionally, based on the success of his popular Twitch series Demo Roulette, Jauz is launching a standalone website where artists/DJs can upload their music. Every Monday, top submissions personally selected by Jauz will be boosted to the top of a leaderboard where artists and fans vote on their favorite demos. Every month, top demos on the leaderboard are eligible for a number of prizes including release on either label property, prizes, or even a chance to collaborate with Jauz. Fans can boost their selections by supercharging their votes with $BTX Coin, launching their favorite artists up the leaderboard alongside Jauz’s picks.