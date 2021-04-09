Last October, Martin Garrix signaled that a debut album from AREA21 was on its way. Over the past couple weeks, they’ve been teasing a new single, and today “La La La” is officially out.

Though the duo hasn’t explicitly stated it, we can confidently assume that this is the first single from their forthcoming debut LP. “La La La” is a whimsical pop/hip hop crossover paired with Garrix’s iconic feel-good production. In other words, it’s a bop.

Stay tuned for more AREA21 music coming this year, and check out the music video below!

AREA21 – La La La [Lyrics]

[Intro]

Oeh, ooh

What

[Verse 1]

Telling me I need to change, but what do they know

I don’t get what made them think they have a say so

Everybody is such an angel with a halo

Yeah right, I don’t think so

[Pre-Chorus]

Talking ‘bout my life but, they don’t know me

Why would they expect, I let them control me

When they criticize me, I don’t listen

They don’t realize, I like to be different

[Chorus]

All they do is…

La la la la la la la la

Talking in my ear, but I do not wanna hear

I be like…

La la la la la la la la

Get up out my face

Give me space, give me space

[Verse 2]

People saying I should switch it up but why though

They don’t get it, I admit it, I’m a psycho

Like I need it, they opinion, for survival

Hell no, I don’t think so

[Pre-Chorus]

Talking ‘bout my life but, they don’t know me

Why would they expect, I let them control me

When they criticize me, I don’t listen

They don’t realize, I like to be different

[Chorus]

All they do is…

La la la la la la la la

Talking in my ear, but I do not wanna hear

I be like…

La la la la la la la la

Get up out my face

Give me space, give me space

[Bridge]

Sometimes they saying that I’m

Out of my mind, out of my mind

But I’m just livin’ my life

Doing just fine, doing just fine

Sometimes they saying that I’m

Out of my mind, out of my mind

But I’m just livin’ my life

Doing just fine, doing just fine

[Build]

Listen up, you do you, we doing us

Quit the hate, where is the love

I can never get enough, ‘nough

Why, oh, why are you talking ’bout my life

I need quiet in my mind, but sometimes it’s like…

[Chorus]

All they do is…

La la la la la la la la

Talking in my ear, but I do not wanna hear

I be like…

La la la la la la la la

Get up out my face

Give me space, give me space

Photo via Rukes.com