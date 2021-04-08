As of today, there are 43 days until the proposed dates of Electric Daisy Carnival Las Vegas, and the Nevada Department of Business and Industry has officially denied Insomniac’s safety plan for the event.

Despite rumors today that the festival would be going ahead, the denial of the safety plan throws a major wrench in Insomniac’s proposal. Though they could resubmit an updated plan, the time crunch will be the festival’s biggest hurdle, as it usually deals in much more concrete timeframes.

The plan that was submitted outlines precautions that would be taken into place, including COVID-19 health screenings, masks, and even COVID-19 detection dogs. A venue capacity of 200,000 per day was also outlined.

At time of publishing, there hasn’t been any update from EDC Las Vegas, Insomniac Events, or Pasquale Rotella.

Rotella also outlined a contingency plan to move the festival to October if May couldn’t move forward.

We still have to see how this plays out.

via KTNV | Photo via Graham John Bell for Insomniac Events