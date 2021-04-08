Since Illenium released “Nightlight” in August last year, we’ve known, at least a little bit, that a new album was on its way. Through various mediums, that was more or less confirmed to a T but we finally have the confirmation to end all confirmations.

After “Nightlight,” we’ve also gotten “Paper Thin,” “Hearts On Fire,” and “First Time.” This summer, we’ll get Illenium’s full fourth studio album, Fallen Embers.

Keeping along with the phoenix theme of his first three albums, Fallen Embers appears to metaphorically come full circle back to Ashes, as has been suspected since a lot of reviews of “Nightlight” compared it to the vibe from his debut album back in 2016.

The precise release date is yet to be revealed, but this summer will definitely be something to look forward to. Especially with another Excision collaboration on the way…

MY 4TH ALBUM “FALLEN EMBERS” SUMMER 2021 — ILLENIUM (@ILLENIUM) April 8, 2021

Photo via Rukes.com