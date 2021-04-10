Pendulum just unearthed a forthcoming production and we’re betting it’s going to be huge!

A new audio/visual element provides 15 seconds of immaculate sound, which we anticipate to be a cut from the song’s epic intro. The share comes complete with an expected release date, April 15.

Although the group doesn’t divulge the track title, a quick Shazaam reveals it’s “Come Alive.”

Pendulum have remained relatively active through the lockdown with a number of live performances and special guest mixes. They also recently announced a headlining Pendulum: Trinity outdoor show at The Drumsheds in London set for this Summer.

Still, they’ve clearly found time to hit the studio and we’ll be hearing follow ups to their 2020 releases, “Driver” and “Nothing for Free,” much sooner than we thought.

Listen to a preview here and get ready for new Pendulum!

Pendulum – Come Alive [PREVIEW]

