Dawn: Vol 3, out today, is the third installment of the Dawn series from Subsidia, encapsulating melodic bass at its finest. This volume features 18 new tracks from Subsidia veterans and newcomers alike! Fans will hear tracks from Cyrus Gold, OMAS, Fancy Monster, Elle Vee, AHEE, PURGE, Vaance, Adam Jasmin & Dani King, and many other talented producers.

Check out the full collection below!

Photo via Rukes.com