While we originally believed “Musician” would be the final single released from Porter Robinson’s forthcoming sophomore album, Nurture, we’ve been blessed the day before release with one final single, “Unfold,” featuring Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs.

The single again features the pitched up vocals of Porter along with a more natural feminine in harmony — whether that’s another voice from Porter or some uncredited vocalist, we’re not sure, but the effect is wonderful.

On working with TEED in the studio, Porter spoke to Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1 and said, “[…] what I found in the studio is we started this idea for Unfold and he brought up to me how much he loved my song, ‘Sea of Voices’ from the previous album. And it was an interesting reference for me to hear, because I felt Worlds was this thing that was supposed to be so far away, this fictional dreamscape that you escape to. And I knew I wanted Nurture to be this thing that was this love letter to reality because that was what I needed. I needed some convincing, I think, that the world was truly beautiful and that living was truly something worthwhile.”

Listen to “Unfold” below! Nurture comes out tonight at 9pm PT/12am ET.