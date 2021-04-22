Earlier this month, AREA21 — the collaborative project between EDM producer/DJ Martin Garrix and hip hop artist Maejor — dropped their newest single, “La La La,” which kicked off the run to their debut album. At the time, we only knew it was coming sometime this year. Now, in a new press release sent out to media outlets, it’s been revealed that the album will officially drop this fall.

This information was buried just a bit below the headline information, which was that Martin Garrix and Maejor have signed with STMPD RCRDS/Hollywood Records (Disney Music Group) for the release of the album.

The music of AREA21 follows a story arc of two alien travelers who are tripping through the cosmos spreading a message of unity and good vibes, when they accidentally come crashing to Earth. Their adventures are portrayed musically and visually throughout a series of songs and accompanying animated videos, produced by award-winning animation studio Titmouse (Run the Jewels, Dua Lipa,), set to roll out this spring & summer and culminating in an album due out this fall.

As we wait for the anticipated debut album from this exciting project, including the title and official release date, check out the music video for “La La La” below.