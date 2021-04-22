Earth Day! The Musical is happening today in collaboration with Facebook Watch and EARTHDAY.org. The event features a star-studded lineup of acts including Bill Nye, Justin Bieber and Steve Aoki.

The stream focuses on climate change, bringing awareness and breathing excitement into the cause. In addition, Facebook launches its #RestoreOurEarthChallenge, calling on viewers around the world to share how they’re combating climate change in their everyday lives.

Aoki shares of today’s event: “We’ve got to do what we can to protect our great mother Earth — that’s why I had to jump in for “Earth Day! The Musical” let’s all get a more sustainable life, Earth Day, and beyond!! #EarthDay #RestoreOurEarthChallenge”

Other musical guests include Ben Platt, Charli and Dixie D’Amelio, CNCO, Cody Simpson, Idina Menzel, Jack Harlow, and Tori Kelly. Plus appearances from, Zac Efron, Desus Nice and The Kid Mero, Jasmine Cephas Jones, Karamo Brown, and Nick Kroll.

Growing out of the first Earth Day in 1970, EARTHDAY.org’s mission is to diversify, educate and activate the environmental movement worldwide.

It’s all happening now on EARTHDAY.org’s official Facebook page — WATCH LIVE HERE!

Learn more about the cause here.

Source: Billboard | Photos via Virisa Young for Insomniac Events, Rukes.com