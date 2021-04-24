Almost a year since we last experienced Secret Sky, the IRL festival turned virtual experience returns today after the long-awaited release of Porter Robinson’s sophomore album, Nurture. The album dropped yesterday and so far has received incredible praise across the music culture, which is no particular surprise.

Today’s live stream features performances from a wide array of artists within and outside of the EDM world, including Kero Kero Bonito, Wave Racer, Yvette Young, Boys Noize, No Rome, Baauer, Rezz, and more.

Of course, everything is capped with a finale performance from Porter Robinson himself, who will no doubt have some incredible form of showing off Nurture Live.

Set times and watching link below!