Electric Forest is officially postponed until 2022.

After considering various options and alternate dates for a 2021 event, Electric Forest has ultimately made the difficult decision to shift focus to next year. Citing circumstances related to the COVID-19, Forest HQ shares:

After a tumultuous year full of challenges, HQ has eagerly anticipated and worked towards our collective return to Electric Forest. However, as the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic have continued, it has become clear that we are not going to be able to gather in 2021 and that postponing to 2022 is our only course of action.

According to the statement released today, ticketholders have the option of keeping their wristbands and lodging packages for Summer 2022 or submitting for a full refund including fees.

This news follows up the postponement of another staple Insomniac event, EDC Las Vegas. The festival recently pushed back until October 2021.

It’s been a year of uncertainty for Electric Forest and countless other music festivals around the globe. Although this isn’t the news anyone wanted to hear, at least hopeful attendees have an answer.

Electric Forest thanks its Forest Family for their ” patience, planning, and determination shown over the last year.”

More information on Electric Forest 2022 here.