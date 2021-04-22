Burning Man is considering the possibility of mandatory COVID-19 vaccines for its 2021 event, if it’s able to happen.

In a video dated April 8, Burning Man CEO Marian Goodell originally said “vaccines will be required to come to Burning Man” — a statement that sparked controversy among some faithful attendees.

However, she clarifies in a more recent update that she “misspoke.”

Burning Man organizers are working to form their own guidelines on mandatory vaccinations as part of the event’s required health and safety plan. They’re working closely with health and safety officials to weigh out all options and remain incredibly transparent with their decision-making process.

“We are weighing the gravity of what that does,” Goodell says in the video below. “And we know that challenges the concept of ‘radical inclusion.'”

“That’s not quite figured out yet. There are plenty of people that are challenging whether it is necessary,” Goodell added. “We hear you. The question of vaccines and how to basically require them, and even from a logistical standing, frankly — all of that, we’re taking a look at.”

Required vaccines or not, Burning Man’s goal is to lock in a “go/no-go” answer by the end of the month.

See the latest update from CEO Marian Goodell below.

Another Update from Burning Man Project

