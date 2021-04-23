Those genre breaking tracks and artists that always catch your ear off guard are really special and treasured moments. Today, we have the privilege to premiere such a refined and credible example with smooth vocals and killer drop energy. From the rural beaches of Portugal,Tiago Salvador (Sekai) provides a unique signature sound with layers of talented sound design and artistry. Enjoy this smooth, yet energetic anthem, you can expect flowing R&B esque vocals, harmonies of synth driven drops and a vibe to keep you vibing all day in those city lights.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>