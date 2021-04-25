Yesterday’s Secret Sky was absolutely phenomenal, with a lot of stand out performances and one in particular that could be one of the best live streams we’ve seen all quarantine (depending on taste, of course).

Beginning noon PST and going until around 9:30pm PST, Secret Sky invited a number of artists with whom EDM fans might not be as familiar with, like Yvette Young, James Ivy, Serph, Salute, or End of the World. Considering the festival was curated by Porter Robinson himself, it stands to reason that every artist had something to add to the day’s goings on.

While we wait for some (or all) of the official streams from Secret Sky to be uploaded, many of them are already up on Mixcloud to relisten, including the revolutionary Imanu x Buunshin set which set the chat ablaze with reactions of amazement and disbelief at what we were listening to. Sets from Potaro, James Ivy, Rezz, Laxcity, Boys Noize, Baauer, and more are also available.

Listen below!

Additionally, Porter has announced an IRL Second Sky festival happening later this year! Presale tickets available Wednesday May 5th – signup for early access at secondskyfest.com.