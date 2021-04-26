The excitement from Porter Robinson’s second virtual Secret Sky event has hardly worn off, and the producer has officially announced the second IRL installment of Secret Sky Festival aka Second Sky Festival.

Secret Sky returns this Fall, September 18 and 19 at Cesar E. Chavez Park in Berkeley, CA. Considering the 2019 event sold out in mere hours, the festival has moved to a larger venue to accommodate Porter’s enthusiastic fanbase.

He shares: “SECOND SKY (the in-person, real life music festival lol) IS COMING BACKK!! returning to the Bay Area this fall in a new venue~ absolutely can’t wait to see you all irl”

So far, we have dates, location, poster and pre-sale info for the event, but no lineup drop just yet. Considering Porter’s knack for curating unique experiences, there’s no doubt Second Sky Festival will deliver on that front as well. Get more info and request early access for tickets here.

Over the weekend, the virtual edition of Secret Sky celebrated its second year a very special Nurture live set from Porter — plus, Baauer, Boys Noize, Rezz, Imanu x Buunshin, and more. Play back all the performances here.

In addition, Porter’s highly anticipated second album, Nurture, is out now.

Porter Robinson’s Second Sky

Photo via Rukes.com