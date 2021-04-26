Illenium is one of the few producers who made the decision to not do any sort of live stream performances over the course of the lockdown/quarantine; and while that’s been disappointing, on the other hand, he has a new album coming and that means the festival performances he’s got on the books now are going to be absolutely insane.

Case in point, Ubbi Dubbi this past weekend when he premiered that one Slander and Krewella collaboration that everyone was kind of going nuts about.

As far as what to expect, if you thought Illenium x Slander x Krewella on one track, you pretty much have an idea of what it sounds like. That being said, though the track isn’t exactly surprising, it’s still really good — and that’s just from a recording at a festival. We can’t wait to hear what it sounds like in crisp HD when it officially releases.

Check out the video below, captured by @ajwilkins900 at Ubbi Dubbi this past weekend.

He also premiered the newest collaboration with Excision, this one with Haliene, coming out on his album as well. Once again, nothing too unexpected but still sounding absolutely fire. And we can’t wait to hear more of Haliene’s vocals on this one apart from the drop. Check out the video from @NickLoranger below!

Photo via Rukes.com