The highly anticipated third album from ZHU is on the near horizon and the producer has revealed a full DREAMLAND 2021 tracklist complete with featured collaborations.

This Friday, the 12-track album will unleash, following up ZHU’s well received albums and musical eras, RINGOS DESERT and GENERATIONWHY. As we await the curtain drop, ZHU is letting fans in on the official album art and tracklist to build the hype.

MORE: Listen to ZHU & Yuna’s “Sky Is Crying” Off DREAMLAND 2021

Features on the album include Channel Tres, Arctic Lake, partywithray, Tinashe, Kota the Friend, and Yuna, who previously teamed up with ZHU for “Sky Is Crying.”

Whereas ZHU rolled out much of RINGOS DESERT before its release, DREAMLAND 2021 remains more of a mystery. We’re expecting something fresh and innovative from ZHU this week as he’s become a master of his craft.

See below and pre-save here. Check back Friday to listen in full!

Photo via Joey Vitalari