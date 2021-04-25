After experiencing technical difficulties, the Small Business Administration was aiming to reopen the Shuttered Venue Operators Grant (SVOG) application this weekend — but it will, finally, reopen on Monday, April 26 at 12 PM ET.

Per the online portal, the SVOG program was established by the Economic Aid to Hard-Hit Small Businesses, Nonprofits, and Venues Act, and amended by the American Rescue Plan Act. The program includes over $16 billion in grants to shuttered venues, to be administered by SBA’s Office of Disaster Assistance.

Submissions will be reviewed on a first-come-first-served basis. Venues that have lost 90% or more of revenue will take priority over the first two weeks, followed by venues that have lost 70% or more revenue over the next two weeks, and so on.

According to a tweet sent out yesterday, the SBA is making this “our top priority to deliver on the promise and commitment to provide economic lifelines to these hardest-hit venues ASAP.”

More information and details on how to apply and materials needed here.

Learn more about the Shuttered Venue Operators Grant Program and how to apply: https://t.co/t7nOEeRl7m — SBA (@SBAgov) April 23, 2021

Are you planning to apply to the Shuttered Venue Operators Grant and have questions? 📱Get live help at 1-800-659-2955 or 1-800-877-8339 (TTY).

🕗 8am-8pm ET this weekend, 24/7 starting Monday. ▶️ Learn more: https://t.co/t7nOEeRl7m — SBA (@SBAgov) April 24, 2021

Credit: Shutterstock / Anna Omelchenko