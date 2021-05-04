As the world opens back up, fan favorite festivals and events continue to be announced. Following the 2020 debut of resort based Holy Ship! Wrecked in the Dominican Republic, the 2021 edition takes over Hard Rock Riviera Maya Resort on the shores of Mexico for four days of music, activities, and luxe accommodations, December 3-7.

With plenty to choose from between different genres, Holy Ship! Wrecked presents a vast 360 experience in terms of accommodations, music, and more.

The 2021 edition will see Holy Ship! continue to bring artists together across genres and scenes around the globe. Alison Wonderland will make her much anticipated return to the party, celebrated by electronic fans for her unadulterated mixing of styles in high-impact DJ sets. Live improvisation wizard Marc Rebillet will take over the event with his outrageous performance, while Fools Gold boss A-Trak retains his throne as the event’s turntablist extraordinaire. Madeon and ZHU will also make their return.

All shades of house music will be on display in true Ship fashion, led by global superstar Seth Troxler, fan-favorite and Holy Ship! OG Justin Martin, Repopulate Mars leader Lee Foss, the Desert Hearts crew, deep disco from Folamour and Dirtybird prince Ardalan. Chris Lake is back with a repertoire of classics in tow for his renowned Black Book Records sunrise set.

Bass music will continue its triumph under Caribbean skies once again with new-age dubstep king Subtronics, SMOG LA legend 12th Planet, throw-down queen GG Magree, low-end funk lord Boogie T, beatsmith Charlesthefirst, and more.

$99 per person down for fans that book during ShipFam Pre-Sale or Public On Sale (5/11 + 5/12). Holy Ship! also offers a five month payment plan to spread out the cost of the trip. For more info and to secure your cabin visit: www.holyship.com

