May has just begun and some of dance music’s biggest names have begun to release their latest albums among the masses. Dance music veteran Porter Robinson just released his much awaited sophomore album Nurture. Mysterious electronic producer ZHU just released a brand new album titled DREAMLAND 2021. Among the new releases we saw new singles and collaborations between REZZ and deadmau5 for ‘Hypnocurrency,’ a new single from Shöckface and Lauren Martinez, and Louis The Child and A R I Z O N A. Sit back, relax or continue doing whatever you are doing and stream Your EDM | Week In Music below.

Release Spotlight

REZZ links up with none other than deadmau5 for their debut collaboration ‘Hypnocurrency.’ They’re much awaited collaboration showcases the perfect balance between deadmau5’s progressive synth work and REZZ’s mid tempo touch.

Porter Robinson recently released his sophomore album Nurture. The 14-track lp features 1 collaboration with Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs. The album departs from the ‘Worlds’ era of seven years ago and provides listeners with a bright new euphoric pop and ambient electronic work.

ZHU releases his new album DREAMLAND 2021 following up from his previous album ‘RINGOS DESSERT.’ ZHU showcases that his sound can remain recognizable on any work he puts his touch on but at the same time new and refreshing.