Tomorrowland has just begun rolling out the lineup for its second installment of Around the World virtual festival, set to take place this July 16 & 17 on the magical Island Pāpiliōnem.

So far, Armin van Buuren, Claptone, Nicky Romero, Adam Beyer and Tale of Us have been revealed as part of the spectacular two-day digital music festival experience. Best believe there are plenty more acts yet to be announced as Tomorrowland continues to set the bar high for livestream events.

Last year’s Around the World event hosted exclusive performances from Katy Perry, David Guetta, Martin Garrix, Steve Aoki, Tiësto, Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, Eric Prydz, Charlotte de Witte, Amelie Lens and many more.

In addition to the planet’s biggest names in electronic dance music, attendees can expect the world’s best technology in 3D design, video production and special effects.

As for Tomorrowland’s signature in-person event, more information is expected at the end of May. Organizers share via social media — “we strongly hope we can unite again later this summer at the Holy Grounds of Tomorrowland.”

Tickets for Around the World go on sale this Thursday, May 6. Info on tickets and packages here.