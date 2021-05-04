The Governors Ball is back with a brand new 60+ artist lineup for its 10th anniversary event. With new dates, new stage design and a fresh, new lineup — The Governors Ball is taking over.

Headlining the festival are Billie Eilish, A$AP Rocky, and Post Malone. Plus, J Balvin, DaBaby, Megan Thee Stallion, 21 Savage, Ellie Goulding and many more.

On the electronic side, Rüfüs Du Sol and Jamie xx will take the stage, as well as A-Trak side projects, Duck Sauce with Armand van Helden and The Brothers Macklovitch with Dave 1.

According to organizers, the festival venue will be modeled after the one-of-a-kind 360° layout featured at the Founders Entertainment-produced fan favorite event, The Meadows Music and Arts Festival.

The Governors Ball takes place September 24 – 26, 2021 at Citi Field in New York City. Tickets go on sale this Thursday. More info and pre-sales here.

The Governors Ball

Photo via @gregnoire