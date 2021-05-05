Martin Garrix has teamed up with Bono & The Edge for the official Euro 2020 theme song.

Just to clarify, David Evans aka the Edge is the lead guitarist, keyboardist, and backing vocalist of Irish rock band U2, alongside lead vocalist and lyricist Bono.

“We Are The People” has reportedly been in the works for over a year. Garrix first made the music before enlisting in Bono & The Edge to transform the track into a proper anthem. The production was delayed due to the pandemic, but Garrix has confirmed it’s coming out next Friday.

“We Are The People We’ve Been Waiting For,” Garrix shares in the post below.

The drop date is set for May 14, well ahead of the UEFA European Football Championship (informally known as the Euros), which kicks off in June. The tournament was put on hold last year and will still be referred to as Euro 2020.

Meanwhile, Garrix and Maejor have their debut album as AREA21 expected this fall. More on that here.

See below and pre-save the Martin Garrix x Bono & The Edge mega collab here.

Coming Soon: Martin Garrix – “We Are The People” w/ Bono & The Edge