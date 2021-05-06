It all started with a Proximity tweet…

Ok woah just heard the Skrillex x Kid Cudi record and it's 🔥 — Proximity (@ProximityM) May 4, 2021

Well, not really, the ID has been floating around since at least mid-April, if an upload from DubstepJoker on YouTube is to be believed. The production definitely sounds like it could be the two collaborating, but we of course can’t confirm this is real at this time.

That being said, Proximity usually has a pretty good handle on IDs of this caliber, so its existence at the very least is not in question.

Yesterday, Skrillex wiped his Instagram, the first time he’s done so completely. He also changed his profile picture, which fans are taking as a sign that he’s going to be releasing new music soon.

Of course, we’ve been burned before when it comes to Skrillex and “new music soon” rumors, so it’s hard to get our hopes up completely, but time after time, we hope.

Starrah also tweeted and tagged Skrillex the same day, and we all know how much fans have been waiting for “El Dorado.” Hopefully 2021 is the year of the Skrill return. We’ll have to wait and see.

Photo by Marilyn Hue