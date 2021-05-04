Porter Robinson is on fire with the release of his sophomore album Nurture, the announcement of his forthcoming Second Sky music festival — and considering he has 12 songs charting on Billboard‘s Hot Dance/Electronic Songs this week.

That means of Porter’s 14-track album, only two previously released tracks — “Mirror” and “Something Comforting” — are not currently ranked on the Hot Dance/Electronic Songs chart. This by no means suggests these singles haven’t been successful, but they were among some of the first Nurture-era songs to drop.

Porter recently opened up to Billboard about the pressures he faced and ultimately overcame when making his sophomore album…