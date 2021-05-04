Porter Robinson is on fire with the release of his sophomore album Nurture, the announcement of his forthcoming Second Sky music festival — and considering he has 12 songs charting on Billboard‘s Hot Dance/Electronic Songs this week.
That means of Porter’s 14-track album, only two previously released tracks — “Mirror” and “Something Comforting” — are not currently ranked on the Hot Dance/Electronic Songs chart. This by no means suggests these singles haven’t been successful, but they were among some of the first Nurture-era songs to drop.
Porter recently opened up to Billboard about the pressures he faced and ultimately overcame when making his sophomore album…
Throughout the album, you can really sense some of the trepidation, worry, anxiety and fear I’m feeling. On ‘Musician,’ I wasn’t feeling it at all. I just felt pure unbridled joy and excitement. That was the goal: I was trying to get to this place where I could write music in a way where I could be vulnerable and just do this thing I love with the confidence I used to have. That song is that materialized for me.
Huge congratulations to Porter Robinson on all Nurture has accomplished thus far. The album is truly a work of art — listen here.
.@porterrobinson has 12 songs on Hot Dance/Electronic Songs this week:
#16, Look At The Sky
#19, Unfold
#20, Get Your Wish
#23, Musician
#28, Lifelike
#30, Wind Tempos
#33, Mother
#35, do-re-mi-fa-so-la-ti-do
#41, Sweet Time
#43, Dullscythe
#46, Blossom
#50, Trying To Feel Alive
— billboard charts (@billboardcharts) May 4, 2021
Source: Billboard