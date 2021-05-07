May is Mental Health Awareness Month and some of electronic music’s biggest names are taking action for the cause.

A collaboration between the Tim Bergling Foundation, a mental health organization in memory of Avicii, and Save the Children has already seen support from Alesso, Tove Lo, Elliphant, Benjamin Ingrosso, Loreen, and Felix Sandman. These artists have donated their Spotify Canvas covers to benefit the collaborative project.

The Tim Bergling Foundation, which works to lessen the stigma around mental health and suicide, has partnered with Save the Children for its latest initiative. The project’s intent is to strengthen mental health in young adults through use of music as a means of coping and expression.

The Tim Bergling Foundation is run by Bergling’s parents, Klas and Anki, and other members of the family.

Klas says:

I look forward to working with Save the Children, which is already doing a good job on topics that we are passionate about in the Tim Bergling Foundation. I am also impressed by their ambition to create meaningful leisure time for children and young people that is an important part of life between home and school.

Learn more about the project here.

