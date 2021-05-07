Just two months after deadmau5 launched his new house-centric label, hau5trap, he’s launching a new label called beathau5 focused on getting placements in film, television, and advertising. According to Variety who published the exclusive, “Beathau5 is a collaboration between Zimmerman’s Mau5trap label and Extreme Music in a deal brokered by UTA.”

Extreme Music is the production library arm of Sony Music Publishing, so it “places itself partway between a commercial record company and a traditional music library.”

Boasting partnerships with regular professional and session musicians such as Hans Zimmer and Junkie XL, the songs are “ready to license” for screens of all types. Beathau5 will hit the ground running with projects from five different mau5trap artists, all with unreleased material.

“Some will be from established artists and others will be from our new signings,” says Zimmerman, who is personally curating and compiling the albums. “Extreme is an excellent partner to get our selections in the hands of the right people. Creatives in the film and TV space will have access to some really unique beds of electronic music for their projects.”

Each album will also be released for consumers, as well as with their own NFTs.

via Variety | Photo by Matt Barnes