The Recording Academy is finally ridding its controversial GRAMMY nomination review committees.

Instead of using anonymous review committees to determine nominations, thousands of the Academy’s voting members will decide nominees for major GRAMMY categories moving forward.

In addition, 90% of said members will undergo a requalification process by end of 2021 “to ensure that the voting body is actively engaged in music creation.”

Previously, major categories including Best Album, Song of the Year, Record of the Year, and Best New Artist were decided upon by nomination review committees.

The Academy believes this move reflects its “ongoing commitment to evolve with the musical landscape and to ensure that the GRAMMY Awards rules and guidelines are transparent and equitable.”

However, The Weekend still isn’t buying it. He famously boycotted the rewards after his 2020 album After Hours was snubbed in the most recent ceremony.

He recently revealed to Variety: “I remain uninterested in being a part of the GRAMMYs, especially with their own admission of corruption for all these decades. I will not be submitting in the future.”

Read about the GRAMMY Awards changes here.

Sources: Variety, Billboard, CBS News | Photo via FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP/Getty Images