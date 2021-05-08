When “Griztronics” came out in 2019, it instantly became a worldwide phenomenon. Gaining popularity on pretty much every platform, it catapulted both artists into even higher stardom. Now, Griz and Subtronics are back in the studio again, and they’ve also got Jantsen with them as well.

This past week, Griz, Subtronics, Jantsen, as well as Level Up, got together to make some new music and it’s safe to say we already can’t wait to hear what they have in store for us given their past successes.

Check out the tweets below and join us in waiting for whatever magic they produced.

Got @Subtronics comin over to the stuuuuuuuuuuu!!!!! 💜✨😈 — GRiZ ✨💜 (@Griz) May 6, 2021

We got @jantsenmusic come thru to the studio today!!!!!!!! 💜✨ — GRiZ ✨💜 (@Griz) May 6, 2021

the gang gets wholesome 💜✨😊 and also makes new music pic.twitter.com/wNePQ2LCPl — GRiZ ✨💜 (@Griz) May 6, 2021

Photo via Rukes.com