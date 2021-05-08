The Detroit Historical Museum is hosting an exhibit celebrating 20 years of electronic music festivals in the city, but Derrick May will not be in attendance.

A panel discussion with legends Carl Craig and Kevin Saunderson, filmmaker Tim Aten, Paxahau’s Sam Fotias originally included May. However, he backed out to “avoid distracting from the celebration of the music, people, and history of Detroit’s electronic music festivals.”

In September last year, May was accused of sexual assault in a lengthy post on Facebook. Both DJ Mag and Resident Advisor penned investigative pieces uncovering 13 other accounts of sexual assault by May. He denies the allegations.

“Derrick stepped back when it appeared that his presence would distract from the spirit of the celebration,” said Tracy Irwin, the museum’s Chief Exhibitions and Enrichment Officer. “This project and our exhibit, 2000/2020: Celebrating the 20 Years of the Electronic Music Festival in Detroit has been about the history of the festivals and the vibrant community that grew around them. We all agree that this history is bigger than one person and by stepping aside, Derrick ensures that the closing celebration will reflect that history and remain as vibrant and joyful as the festivals themselves.”

The event closing celebration is set for May 30.

