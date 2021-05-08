Live music is coming back twice as strong in 2022.

The unprecedented demand for live music has resulted in Live Nation reportedly booking twice as many shows for 2022 as it did in 2019. In other words, concerts and tours are returning stronger than they were pre-pandemic.

Among the tours already announced for 2022 are reunion runs for Rage Against the Machine and My Chemical Romance — plus, Bad Bunny, Roger Waters, Rina Sawayama and more.

The company has also confirmed several huge tours kicking off in 2021 including Dave Matthews, Megadeth with Lamb of God, Brad Paisley, and Chris Stapleton. Plus, Fall festival dates for Bonnaroo, Rolling Loud, and Electric Daisy Carnival.

Live Nation CEO Michael Rapino shared this week:

Around the world, people are showing the need to get out and socialize once again which reinforces our expectation that a return to concerts will be the logical progression as vaccines are readily available to everyone who wants to get one. This is generally already the case in the U.S. where we are confidently planning our reopenings, particularly for outdoor shows, and we expect many of our other major markets will follow this summer.

Explore Live Nation’s tours and events — and get tickets here.

Source: Consequence of Sound