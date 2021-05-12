It was just Monday that Skrillex dropped his latest, newest single, “Butterflies” with Four Tet and Starrah. Now, he’s already teasing more new music, this time with Swae Lee and Siiickbrain.

From the preview alone, it’s hard to tell exactly what direction this song is going to go in when complete. But from what we can hear, some driving basslines and groovy drums alongside the vocals make this seem like it could go pop punk, alt rock, probably a little hip hop, as well.

READ MORE: Skrillex Just Made “The Most Beautiful Song Ever” With Bruce Johnston of The Beach Boys

No release date on this one yet — we wouldn’t expect one from Skrillex at this point — but the way things are going, we could hear this in the next month or two.

Keep an eye out and listen to the preview below!

Photo via Coughs