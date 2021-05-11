An Avicii x Nervo collaboration a decade in the making is finally coming out.

DJ Trino has the scoop via the Club Tesoro interview below, in which Liv (one half of Nervo) discusses the future of a track they had written with Avicii and tested out with much success 10 years ago. The chill-inducing production, formally known as “Enough Is Enough,” is coming out as “Don’t Give Up On Us.”

DJ Trino mentions a Summer 2021 release, but Liv admits they’re still trying to perfect the production. “We’re still working on the production because we can’t get it right,” she says. “It’s very difficult when you’ve had a record with so much history — there’s so much pressure.”

“It’s a beautiful record. I get sad every time I work on it — because I’m just like, oh — to think what happened to him and what a genius he was. I wish he was alive and we could release it together.”

Considering the heart and history of the forthcoming collab, “Don’t Give Up On Us” will be a very special, bittersweet release. Watch the reveal below and scroll down to see Avicii and Nervo playing the song out live at Tomorrwland circa 2011.

Avicii x Nervo Coming This Summer

Avicii x Nervo – Enough Is Enough (Don’t Give Up On Us) Live @ Tomorrowland 2011