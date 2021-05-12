Over the years, we’ve covered a number of high profile real estate listings and purchases from star producers along the likes of Calvin Harris, Zedd, Deadmau5, Skrillex, and more. Now, Alesso is selling his Los Angeles mansion, located in Studio City, for $6.495 million.

Alesso originally purchased the property in 2018 for $5.8 million.

“We sold this home to our client (Alesso) several years ago, and he only made it better, investing in numerous upgrades, including audio-visual and security, as well as exquisite curated furnishings, which could potentially be sold separately to the new owner,” notes listing agent Jason Oppenheim of The Oppenheim Group, who adds that the home’s privacy and impressive security features make it an ideal choice for a celebrity buyer, writes Dirt.

The property is approximately 16,000 square feet, uphill from Ventura Blvd providing easy access to a wide assortment of restaurants and retail establishments, as well as Sunset Blvd just over the hill in the other direction.

As for views, the property provides brilliant views over the valley with lush greens from the entertainment deck, infinity pool, or even the tub, if that’s the vibe you’re going for.

Photos via Noel Kleinman on behalf of Dirt