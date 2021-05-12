EDC Europe 2021 is not moving forward as planned.

The coronavirus pandemic has come along with an unprecedented amount of uncertainty and challenges for event throwers everywhere. According to a new update, EDC Portugal is looking forward to next year and has locked down new dates over June 17 – 19, 2022. A new lineup is also in the works.

EDC Portugal shares:

We’ve worked extremely hard to deliver EDC in Portugal for you, but given the continuing travel restrictions on certain countries and other pandemic-related complications, we unfortunately are not able to guarantee the proper EDC experience for all of our fans globally at this time.

Ticketholders will receive an email from EDC Portugal by this Friday, May 14 with instructions on refunds and transfers. Fans will have the option to roll tickets over to the 2022 edition or get their money back.

Earlier this week, Insomniac founder Pasquale Rotella took to social media to share updates on various upcoming events with a promising outlook. Along with a full lineup for Beyond Wonderland SoCal, updates on EDC Las Vegas, HARD Summer, are offered here with further details coming soon.

Read the full statement from EDC Portugal below.

EDC Europe 2022 Update

View this post on Instagram A post shared by EDC Portugal (@edc_portugal)

Photo via Doug Van Sant for Insomniac Events