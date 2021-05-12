Tomorrowland is hopeful that it can happen in 2021.

The Belgian government is moving to reopen the country fully by September 1. Most lockdown protocol will reportedly be eased starting June 9, as long as vaccinations stay on track and coronavirus-related hospitalizations remain under control.

The government will soon allow indoor events, maxed out at 200 people. For outdoor events, 400. This part may prove challenging to Tomorrowland, which welcomes approximately 400,000 attendees each year.

Regardless, Tomorrowland has provided an update:

We are delighted and grateful to hear that the Belgian Government has given a realistic perspective for large festivals in Belgium towards the end of the summer. This perspective is not only hopeful for Tomorrowland as an organization, but also for the more than 1500 suppliers and their staff.

Tomorrowland continues:

With a combination of vaccination and rapid testing at the door, we believe we can make Tomorrowland a safe place, which so many people have been looking forward to for so long. We will take every measure and guideline very seriously and apply all the right protocols.

Organizers will continue studying guidelines and parameters, as well as weigh out possible scenarios and implications. More updates and next steps will be available in the coming days.

The massive EDM festival is set to take place over August 27 – 29 and September 3 – 5 in Boom, Belgium.

It’s still unknown at this point if dates or capacity will be adjusted.

Read the full update here via tomorrowland.com.

Source: Billboard | Photo (c) Tomorrowland