Excision is working on bringing a brand new bass music experience to Legend Valley.

Considering Lost Lands sold out insanely fast in 2021, curator Excision has decided to open up the grounds for a proper Bass Family Reunion with “a few of your favorite dinosaurs” yet to be announced.

Excision shares:

Over the last year, the team and I have had a lot of time to get creative. The one thing we couldn’t stop thinking about was getting back to live shows and celebrating with you all. What better way to do it than a Bass Family Reunion?

The two-night special event will take place July 16 & 17, ahead of the official Lost Lands festival scheduled for September 24 – 26 at the same location in Ohio. With July just around the corner, tickets go on sale this Friday, along with a full lineup and event info.

Although the Reunion isn’t a camping festival, there will be shuttles to and from Columbus hotels, as well as VIP passes and free day parking to make the trip easy to navigate.

Photo via Rukes.com