So not only did we just get a new Skrillex track on Monday, we just got another one just 24 hours after it was first teased!

Skrillex teased a new track with Swae Lee and Siiickbrain on Instagram yesterday and originally said in the caption that if the post received 20,000 comments, he’d drop it. These sorts of claims range from the absurdly high goals that put off an intended release for a later date, or bait fans into achieving a moderate goal with the already-prepared intention of releasing it soon. Whatever was the case here, this is probably the fastest turnaround on a new song that Skrillex fans have seen yet.

“Too Bizarre” is once again different from “typical” Skrillex releases, pushing more of a new-age pop punk sound that artists like Modsun, Machine Gun Kelly, blackbear, or 24kGoldn.

In stark contrast from his housier song “Butterflies” earlier this week with Four Tet and Starrah, “Too Bizarre” has fans divided. A lot of modern pop punk fans definitely love this one, but is it Skrillex?? It’s likely the Skrillex that we knew in 2010 is no longer, though we might get the one-off electronic banger, but it’s probably something we have to start coming to terms with now.

Check out the new song and music video below.