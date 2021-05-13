Illenium just announced he’s returning to Red Rocks for three nights over October 7 – 9.

The producer has set himself up for an absolutely massive year, with his forthcoming album Fallen Embers due out this Summer and several music festival gigs on the books. A headlining run at Red Rocks is icing on the cake and the ultimate Illenium experience coming this year.

Thursday night will treat Illenials to an entire set of fan favorites and throwbacks. Friday and Saturday night sets will likely feature more recent work, including “Sideways,” “Paper Thin,” “Hearts On Fire,” “First Time,” “Nightlight” and more, as new productions come to life like never before at one of the world’s most breathtaking outdoor music venues.

“Can’t wait to be back at one of my favorite venues of all time,” Illenium shares via social media. “Hope to see you there!! STOKED!”

See the official announcement below and grab tickets when they go on sale tomorrow at noon MDT, here.

Photo via Rukes.com