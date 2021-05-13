Movement Detroit, the world’s premier techno festival is unable to happen as planned in 2021 — but Micro Movement is a go!

Over Memorial Day Weekend, when Movement would normally take place, Paxahau is bringing that Detroit heat. In partnership with Select, Red Bull and Tito’s, Micro Movement will showcase Detroit-based talent all weekend long, over May 28 – 31.

In true Movement fashion, parties will be hosted during the day into the night during this multi-venue event. Movement hot spots including TV Lounge, Magic Stick Alley Deck and Spot Lite are all in rotation. The best part? No cover.

The only problem we foresee here is packing all the house and techno enthusiasts of Detroit into just three venues. Capacity will be extremely limited — so expect to arrive early, mask up, and wait in line to secure your entry.

Stay tuned for more Micro Movement details, including lineups and schedules in the coming weeks.

Read the latest update on the next edition of Movement Detroit’s signature event here.