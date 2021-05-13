Red Rocks is reportedly offering coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccines on site tonight.

Denver Arts & Venues is launching a new effort with Denver Department of Public Health and Environment to get fans vaccinated. Anyone over 18 who comes through the venue May 13 – 15 will have access to the Johnson & Johnson one-shot vax.

Doses are limited to 100 per night, starting with the Diplo and SIDEPIECE show this evening, through Osees’ performance on Saturday. Attendees who take the offer will receive a free Red Rocks 80th anniversary t-shirt and a concessions voucher.

AEG and Live Nation are backing the effort alongside Denver Arts & Venues.

Spokesperson Brian Kitts explains:

The entertainment industry only works when people are able to gather together, and a healthy audience is vitally important at Red Rocks. We’re making it easy to come to a concert and leave knowing that our fans have protected themselves, their families and their fellow music lovers.

The iconic open-air venue has been operating with slashed capacity due to the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. However, it seems Red Rocks has plans to open up fully soon per the notice below.

A tweet from The Avett Brothers, a folk/rock band scheduled to headline the venue over July 9 – 11, has been making its round online. The tweet states, “we have been told the venue will be operating at full capacity by July.”

While Red Rocks has been hosting recent crowds capped at 2,500, the venue is able to accommodate 9,525 in total. That’s a huge, hopeful jump within the next couple of months if true.

One thing is for sure, Red Rocks has a stacked lineup of 2021 shows featuring Zeds Dead, Rüfüs Du Sol, Louis the Child, Rezz, Alison Wonderland, Illenium and many more.

See the full events calendar here. More info on Red Rocks’ COVID-19 guidelines here.

Source: Denver Westword