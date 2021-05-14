Martin Garrix and Bono & The Edge have joined forces to bring the official UEFA EURO 2020 anthem to life — “We Are The People.”

The brand new song and instant global hit spotlights the strengths of all three artists involved. Garrix and his natural ability to create uplifting soundscapes; Bono, with his lyrical and melodic expertise; and U2 bandmate The Edge, with his striking guitar riffs.

It became obvious to Garrix in the early working stages of the production that Bono’s vocals would take “We Are The People” to the next level. The way it all came together truly seems meant to be.

Garrix shares of the collaborative track:

Creating the music for one of the biggest sports events in the world together with Bono and The Edge has been an incredible experience. I’m very proud of what we did together and excited to finally share it with the world!

“We Are The People” hopes to reflect the positivity, hope and determination required for any team to succeed, as well as offer a sense of togetherness which fits the theme of UEFA EURO 2020: Unity. The same concept resonates throughout the music video below, also starring all three artists.

The song hits streaming platforms today, on Martin Garrix’s 25th birthday!

Martin Garrix – “We Are The People” ft. Bono & The Edge

Stream/download: http://stmpd.co/EURO2020

Photo via Louis van Baar, courtesy of Sony Music Netherlands/RCA Records