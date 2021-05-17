Boombox Cartel dropped his first Cartel EP all the way back in 2017, and fans have been begging for more, more, more ever since. Soon, they’ll get their wish — this Friday, he’s dropping Cartel II with four fresh IDs.

Cartel II is Americo’s most exciting work to date and consists of genre-defying electronic music mixed with influences of hip-hop. The first single released from the EP was fan-favorite “Máquina,” followed by experiential trap collab “Shadow” with Moody Good & Calivania, and festival anthem “Reaper” with Dreamville rapper J.I.D. The EP will also feature a high-profile collaboration with rapper Reese LaFLARE on “Fatal Attraction,” as well as three additional new tracks including EP intro “MONTA,” followed by “Rock Dem,” and closing track “Veneno.” The combination of genre-bending songs and masterful production on Cartel II prove why Boombox Cartel continues to push the scene forward as a vital tastemaker in the electronic music scene.

Tracklist

1. MONTA

2. Máquina

3. Shadow w/ Moody Good (feat. Calivania)

4. Rock Dem

5. Fatal Attraction (feat. Reese LaFLARE)

6. Reaper (feat. JID)

7. Veneno

Coming off the back of his CINCO MODE 2021 livestream earlier this month via Twitch, Boombox Cartel debuted the Cartel II EP during the global stream that was filmed from Americo’s hometown in Monterrey, Mexico and featured unique acts such as Stuca, RemK, Sublab, Kumarion and many more artists from around the world.

Pre-save the EP here so it’s in your library as soon as it drops!