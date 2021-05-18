We are in the middle of May and dance music’s biggest names have begun to tease their latest projects. Electronic music legend Skrillex just released 2 brand new singles. Cheat Codes released a new album. sfam dropped their new Forefront EP and a plethora of new singles from the likes of Rausch, XAVAGE, Adventure Club and others have been released. Sit back, relax or continue doing whatever you are doing and stream Your EDM | Week In Music below.

Release Spotlight

Skrillex just released a brand new single titled ‘Butterflies’ with Starrah and Four Tet. ‘Butterflies’ is a surefire hit. The creative mastermind behind the likes of ‘Where Are U Now’ and ‘Bangarang’ returns with a new upbeat house-pop crossover anthem perfect for the summer.

Adventure Club teams up with Kaivon for the melodic dubstep masterpiece ‘You’ll Never Be Alone.’ The record evokes blissful feel good soundscapes from start to finish.

Sam Gellaitry returns after a 2 year hiatus with IV. A 4 track project that navigates through a spectacular combination of house, pop, rnb and funk.

Photo via Marilyn Hue