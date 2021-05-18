Illenium is preparing for his biggest headlining event to date — a forthcoming “Trilogy” show celebrating Ashes, Awake and Ascend.

Ahead of his fourth studio album, Fallen Embers, the producer has locked in plans to make the “Trilogy” dream come true. Though show details are still under wraps, we anticipate an emotional rollercoaster as Illenium revisits, entirely, each era of his dazzling music career.

He shares: “I was planning this over a year ago and then the pandemic hit. I finally found the perfect location and this is going to be my biggest headline show yet. BIG ANNOUNCEMENT COMING SOON!!”

Fans apparently don’t have to worry about the event selling out in record time either. Illenium adds, “this one should be big enough that every illenial out there can get a ticket.”

This show comes in addition to a 3-night run at Red Rocks as well as a Cancun destination-event, Ember Shores.

See the tweet below and get ready!

Who still wants a “Trilogy” show? 3 sets, Ashes, Awake, and Ascend. I was planning this over a year ago and then the pandemic hit. I finally found the perfect location and this is going to be my biggest headline show yet. BIG ANNOUNCEMENT COMING SOON!! — ILLENIUM (@ILLENIUM) May 17, 2021

Photo via Rukes.com