The estate of Avicii has revealed Nervo’s forthcoming production — “Let Me Show You Love (Don’t Give Up On Us)” — is “absolutely not an Avicii track.”

Despite all the excitement surrounding this highly anticipated collaboration, Nervo’s new version is considered a remake rather than a finished version of the original demo that fans have come to know and love. In other words, the track will not include any of Avicii’s creative contributions.

A representative for Nervo has confirmed to Billboard that the duo owns the song’s topline lyrics and melody, which they wrote for Avicii. Meanwhile, Avicii’s estate owns the underlying composition, which has not been approved for release.

Liv revealed in a previous interview, “We’re still working on the production because we can’t get it right.”

“It’s very difficult when you’ve had a record with so much history — there’s so much pressure.”

Nervo’s rep further confirmed “Let Me Show You Love (Don’t Give Up On Us)” will be released in the future, but an official release date has “yet to be determined.”

This new information provides further clarification on an article we published on May 11, 2021 (read here).

Source: Billboard | Photo via Rukes.com