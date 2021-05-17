Lollapalooza 2021 is, reportedly, a go!

Chicago’s staple music festival is rumored to be moving forward as planned this year. The event is set to take place at Grant Park over July 29 – August 1, with “near-to” or “full-capacity.”

According to reports, the Mayor’s Office and CDPH (Chicago Department of Public Health) have been working with large events including Lollapalooza to bring back music experiences safely.

Festival organizer C3 Presents did not officially comment, but revealed to Variety last month:

We are excited about the progress in Chicago as the city continues to reopen. We are in close contact with city and public health officials as we continue to plan for the festival and remain optimistic about Lollapalooza 2021 in Grant Park.

Founder Perry Farrell was optimistic back in March when he shared, “I will see you at Lollapalooza soon!”

At the time of this writing, Lollapalooza’s website still has its 2020 dates and lineup posted. Inside sources have revealed to Variety, an official announcement with headliners for Lolla 2021 is expected as soon as this week.

Stay tuned.

Sources: Chicago Tribune, Variety