REZZ x Seven Lions? Sounds like music to our ears!

Just yesterday, someone proposed the idea of a collaboration between the two via tweet in saying, “You guys have very different styles, but I think they would mold together beautifully. Just a thought.”

Not only has the idea of a REZZ x Seven Lions collab sparked interest on social media, it has also sparked a very real possibility. Both producers revealed they are open to collaborating and now it seems it’s only a matter of time.

“That would be sweet,” REZZ responded.

“I’m so on board with this,” Seven Lions added.

Recently, REZZ has teamed up with deadmau5, PVRIS, and Grabbitz, and we’re awaiting her forthcoming collab with pop sensation Dove Cameron this Friday. Meanwhile, Seven Lions has unleashed collaborative productions with Wooly & Amidy, HALIENE, and more.

See the conversation below via r/edm and help wish this collab into existence! Also check back Friday to listen to Rezz’s new song with Dove Cameron, “Taste Of You.”

Press Photos: Nicole De Khors (Rezz) & Dove Shore (Seven Lions)