Calvin Harris has worked with a number of high profile musicians in the past, but “Over Now” with The Weeknd might be his biggest collaboration yet.

The new single is a true melding of both artists’ styles, though listening to it now that it’s out, it would have been just as appropriately labeled The Weeknd (prod. by Calvin Harris). Harris’ production is soft and sultry, never really taking center stage away from Abel’s crooning vocals.

It’s not really poppy enough for radio, nor dance enough for festivals. Its home seems more in tune with hotel lounges or elevators; but, in that case, it would be the best lounge or elevator music out there.

None of this is to say the track is bad, it just isn’t terribly memorable. It just… is.

“Over Now” is sure to divide Calvin Harris fans, whether it’s such an amazing track or something to listen to today and forget about by the end of the year. Either way, listen below and decide for yourself!