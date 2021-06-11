Drove just dropped his new EP, Dawn, on Martin Garrix’s STMPD RCRDS, the follow up to his Dusk EP earlier this year. On one of the new singles, he teams up with Dillon Francis once again for “Together.”

“We already had a collaboration with Dillon on our previous EP ‘Dusk’ which hit 3M + streams,” says Drove. “When we told Dillon about a sequel to ‘Dusk’ he wanted to join immediately. This time choosing for a more darker themed production, resulting into our brand new song, Together.”

As Drove says, “Together” is definitely a darker production that teeters on the edge of deep house, vastly different from Dillon’s own latest single, “Unconditional.” The new collaboration has a haunting, melancholy melody paired with airy vocals and a pulsing rhythm that is almost hypnotic.

Listen to the new single below and check out the full EP here.

